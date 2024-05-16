Boston Scouts group makes appeal ahead of 100th anniversary
The 5th Boston (St Botolph) Scout group is counting down to its 100th anniversary this summer, having held its first meeting on August 25, 1924.
To help mark the milestone, the group is appealing for past members, leaders and supporters to get in touch.
It would also like to receive old photographs of the group and information about its history.
Chairman Dave McGarry said: “Many leaders have come and gone as well as many members. Unfortunately, records dating back are few and far between and due to newer laws we aren’t allowed to keep records once members have left.
“We have several old newspaper cuttings – unfortunately, not dated – regarding some of the history, which included being an honour guard for the King and Queen and a visit for some to Windsor Castle for awards.
“Some of the group leaders have been in place for many years. The oldest member we know of who is still involved, Mr Mike Haynes, started at the group in 1949 as a cub scout and went on to be scout leader, group scout leader and spent time as district commissioner as well. He is still involved with the committee and brings great wisdom and knowledge with him.
“The group is holding a centenary event in June and we would love to hear from any ex-members or leaders who would be interested in attending or who have any old stories, paperwork or pictures we could use.”
Past members, leaders and supporters are asked to get in touch on Dave on [email protected]
Anyone with old photos or historical information is asked to email Chloe on [email protected]
The centenary event will take place at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, in Langrick Road, off the A1121 Boardsides at Hubbert’s Bridge, on June 23, from 1-4pm.
