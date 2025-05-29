Boston's Sir Jonathan Van-Tam becomes 'Col JVT' with Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force

Boston-born Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam – England’s former deputy chief medical officer – has been appointed the Honorary Colonel of the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devout Boston United fan became a familiar face during the Covid-19 pandemic, winning fans for his imaginative use of metaphor and simile during Downing Street briefings.

The 61-year-old, affectionately known as ‘JVT’, has a long-standing association with the cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 13, he joined Boston Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force as an RAF Cadet, where he earned his glider pilot license.

Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, now the Honorary Colonel of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force.

After a short while, he found himself gravitating to the Army Section, owing to his interest in fieldcraft and shooting. Later on, after studying medicine in Nottingham, he decided to join the military.

“After graduating, I cut out a coupon from the back page of a newspaper expressing my interest in joining the Territorial Army,” he recalled. “Before I knew it, I received a letter, which I still have, informing me that I had been posted to Lincolnshire ACF and commissioned into the Royal Army Medical Corps. That was the moment I became Lincolnshire ACF’s Medical Officer. I never looked back.”

“It was a wonderfully fulfilling personal experience, and many of the friends I made during my time in the Cadet Force are still my best friends,” he continued. “I originally wanted to join a Medical Corps Field Ambulance unit, but after being assigned to Lincs ACF, I enjoyed it so much that I decided to stay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jonathan served as the county medical officer for Lincolnshire ACF from 1988 to 2000. During this time, he was awarded an MBE for his efforts to design medical kits tailored to the care of cadets during their annual camps.

Col JVT with cadets from Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force.

As Honorary Colonel, he represents the Cadet Force in civilian life, supporting the Commandant, Colonel Ian Sackree, who is in charge of Lincolnshire ACF.

On taking on the role, he said: “You reach a point in life where it’s not about career enhancement anymore; it’s about doing things that matter. It’s about looking back and saying ‘that made a difference; that was important’. So, it was an easy decision for me.”

Sir Jonathan says he believes that talking to the cadets and understanding how their experience benefits them is the most important part of his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You see some young people who, unfortunately, don’t have the best home-life and certainly don’t come from affluent backgrounds, but they are transformed by the extra care, attention, training, experience, and camaraderie they gain from being in the ACF,” he said. “There is no question that the Cadet Force experience changes young people’s lives for the better.”

“If you look at the 2021 report by the University of Northampton, it examines the social impact and monetary return that the Cadet Forces in the UK have on society,” he continued. “It shows that cadets often enjoy better health, are more likely to be employed, use healthcare resources less, and are more likely to engage in activities that contribute positively to society.

"When you consider all of this, the importance and impact of the Cadet Force is enormous compared to the relatively small amount the Government spends on them.

“We live in a society that is increasingly challenged by behaviours and standards, and many young people navigate a complex and difficult world, often dealing with significant mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Continuing programs like the Cadets helps provide young people with a solid grounding and real value as citizens of the UK, which is very important.”

Stuart Williams, the former Deputy Commander of the Army Cadets, and the current chief executive of East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Associations, said: “Sir Jonathan, Col JVT, is an exceptional ambassador and role model for the cadets. As a former cadet and volunteer himself, he is also a fine example of the exceptional people within our Cadet Forces that go on to add great value to society.”