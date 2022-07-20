Boy who grew hair for more than two years chops his locks for charity

Charlie ready for his hair cut.

Charlie Bullion of St Peter and St Paul C of E Primary school in Burgh Le Marsh decided he wanted to do something to help other people at the start of the forst Covid-19 lockdown.

"At that time contact with his friends and family was restricted, so he decided he would grow his hair, and then have it shaved off to raise money for charity,” said mum Tania.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has stuck to his decision and has allowed his hair to grow ever since.”

Charlie's hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.

Charlie set up a JustGiving page with a target of £300 but by July 2 he had exceeded £500. By the time he had his hair shaved, he had raised nearly £900.

He chose two charities to support which are special to him and who will receive equal amounts.

One was Diabetes UK as a close family friend is affected by diabetes

Another is BANA (British Acoustic Neuroma Association) in support of his nanny who suffers from this condition.

The hair itself which was plaited into two pony tails, will be donated to the Little Princess Trust charity, who make wigs for children with cancer.

“We are all extremely proud of what Charlie set out to achieve for others,” said Tania.

“His original total was to raise £300 so he has done amazing.