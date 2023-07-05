Bransby Horses share revolutionary grazing system insight at free information event

Bransby Horses have been using a track system style of grazing to manage their overweight equines and will share their secrets to success in an information open day next week.

On July 13, ambassadors for Bransby Horses – a charity working to improve the lives of horses, donkeys and mule – will host an information open day.

Ambassadors recognise keeping horses at a healthy weight can be an uphill struggle during the summer months, when the grass is at its richest.

But thanks to developments in track systems, experts have new ways to manage the weight of horses and prioritise their wellbeing.

Rachel Dixon, event organiser, said: “We have used a track systems here for the last three years.

“We realise how difficult it can be to manage a horse’s weight and still keep them happy.

“We want to share what we have learnt and give horse owners the knowledge and guidance to consider a track system on their land.”

Track systems are about creating a more natural herd related environment for horses, encouraging them to move about more and eat less.

At the event guests will find out more about a basic set-up around the perimeter of a field to more detailed information.

Additional information includes tips on how to keep horses motivated to move around and ways to manage a herd.

Bransby Horses are one of the UK’s largest equine welfare charities, and for 50 years they have been rescuing and caring for equines in need.

As the demand for their rescue and welfare work continues to rise, the charity successfully collaborate with others when needed to achieve the best outcome.

At their events, guest speakers and their teams share their equine knowledge with horse owners as part of their ongoing mission to adhere to charity ethos.

Managing Grazing with track systems takes place on Thursday, July 13 at 6.30pm-9pm in the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses in Bransby.

The event is free but spaces are limited – so booking is essential.

There will be light refreshments and free parking available onsite.