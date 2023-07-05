Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Bransby Horses share revolutionary grazing system insight at free information event

Bransby Horses have been using a track system style of grazing to manage their overweight equines and will share their secrets to success in an information open day next week.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

On July 13, ambassadors for Bransby Horses – a charity working to improve the lives of horses, donkeys and mule – will host an information open day.

Ambassadors recognise keeping horses at a healthy weight can be an uphill struggle during the summer months, when the grass is at its richest.

But thanks to developments in track systems, experts have new ways to manage the weight of horses and prioritise their wellbeing.

Most Popular
Managing Grazing with Track Systems takes place on Thursday, July 13, 6.30pm-9pm in the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses in Bransby near Lincoln. Photo: Bransby HorsesManaging Grazing with Track Systems takes place on Thursday, July 13, 6.30pm-9pm in the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses in Bransby near Lincoln. Photo: Bransby Horses
Managing Grazing with Track Systems takes place on Thursday, July 13, 6.30pm-9pm in the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses in Bransby near Lincoln. Photo: Bransby Horses

Rachel Dixon, event organiser, said: “We have used a track systems here for the last three years.

“We realise how difficult it can be to manage a horse’s weight and still keep them happy.

“We want to share what we have learnt and give horse owners the knowledge and guidance to consider a track system on their land.”

Read More
More than 100 face long waits for justice in Lincolnshire

Track systems are about creating a more natural herd related environment for horses, encouraging them to move about more and eat less.

At the event guests will find out more about a basic set-up around the perimeter of a field to more detailed information.

Additional information includes tips on how to keep horses motivated to move around and ways to manage a herd.

Bransby Horses are one of the UK’s largest equine welfare charities, and for 50 years they have been rescuing and caring for equines in need.

As the demand for their rescue and welfare work continues to rise, the charity successfully collaborate with others when needed to achieve the best outcome.

At their events, guest speakers and their teams share their equine knowledge with horse owners as part of their ongoing mission to adhere to charity ethos.

Managing Grazing with track systems takes place on Thursday, July 13 at 6.30pm-9pm in the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses in Bransby.

The event is free but spaces are limited – so booking is essential.

There will be light refreshments and free parking available onsite.

For more information about the charity and how to reserve your free space, readers can call 01427 788 464 or visit BransbyHorses.co.uk/MADE

Related topics:Bransby Horses