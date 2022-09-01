BREAKING: Health and training campus in Mablethorpe given life by councillors

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the Campus for Future Living will look.

East Lindsey District Council’s proposals for a “Campus for Future Living” were approved by the authority’s planning committee this morning (Thursday).

It will include a faculty building housing laboratories, consultation spaces, lecture and ancillary facilities including a public facing café and a seven bedroom accommodation block for short-term stays for researchers.

The development also includes associated public open space with play area, parking for 36 vehicles, mobility scooter parking/charging and a new entrance road connecting to the existing roundabout.

Councillor Tony Howard, local ward member, told councillors: “This is a most welcome project for Mablethorpe and offers something absolutely unique and innovative to the world, not just the town and that’s probably a first.”

Councillor Stephen Eyre said that with the additional approval of the Station Sports and Leisure Centre the green light for these plans was a “wonderful day for Mablethorpe”.

“How wonderful to see the town diversifying. It’s bringing a bit of quality development to the town and I applaud it,” he added.

The facility will receive around £8.5m as part of the council’s Town’s Funding bid.

Led by a coalition of local, regional, and national partners, the Campus for Future Living will put Mablethorpe at the heart of the provision of health and care related jobs and businesses.

As well as providing a base for the development and testing of medi-tech applications, it will also enable the continued professional development of clinicians, and will provide support and training for people working in care.

Cllr William Gray, the political lead at East Lindsey District Council for the Campus for Future Living project said: “This is a fantastic development which will transform Mablethorpe and put it on the map for the national significance it will play in developing new medical technology and innovation.

“Not only will it help create jobs, it will bring new opportunities for the people who live and work in Mablethorpe.

“By working with our local health partners, the University of Lincoln through the Medical Technologies Innovation Facility, it means we have been able to put a pioneering scheme together which will attract more healthcare professionals to East Lindsey.

“I am pleased the council’s Planning Committee have given its approval and I look forward to seeing this project, supported by the Towns Deal, come to fruition.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast commented: “Through the Campus for Future Living, we have a unique opportunity for Mablethorpe to become a nationally-recognised leader in medical technology and innovation.

“Now, with planning consent, we can work towards translating the exciting vision for this project into reality, and bring far-reaching benefits for our communities, and beyond.

"The Campus for Future Living is set to bring a national exemplar in its field to Mablethorpe bringing jobs, investments and opportunities.”

The Campus is also set to be a national centre for piloting best practice in rural settings, particularly focused on e-medicine.

It will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham alongside the new Lincoln Medical School and will research ageing and ageing better.

Julian Free CBE, Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lincoln said: “The Campus will provide the resources for research and innovation alongside facilities for medical and social care delivery creating the synergy to accelerate improvement in health outcomes, which will also be exported beyond the region.”

Professor John Hunt, Academic lead for the Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) commented: “The campus will be a pioneer leading approaches that will be nationally and internationally relevant to the development and delivery of future healthcare to people in their communities.

“Cocreating and delivering healthcare needs with the community, healthcare providers and industries. We are delighted to be a partner in this exciting opportunity and deliver new approaches to healthcare.

The Campus for Living plans hope to attract new health care professionals to the area, as well as enable clinicians to have continued professional development.

The site will also provide a base for the development and testing of Midi-tech applications.