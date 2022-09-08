BREAKING NEWS: Skull found in Fulstow pond "from Roman era"

The skull found in Fulstow.

Police officers and forensics were called to a pond in Pear Tree Lane after a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public on June 16.

Forensic examination has concluded, and today (Thursday) it was announced that the skull is from the Roman period.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “Our officers and a team of forensics attended the pond at Pear Tree Lane in Fulstow on 16 June following a report of a skull in a duck pond.

The skull was sent off for further examination. The results have now come back.

“The results tell us that the remains are not modern, and it is likely that this individual was alive during the Roman period, between AD 276 and 342.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation and thank the person who reported this to us.”