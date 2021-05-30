Brigg boy battles litter bandits

Young Mayor Zaynah Jamal presented Jack Johnson with his environment award goody bag. EMN-210521-113819001

Jack Johnson started with the standard litter picking equipment provided by North Lincolnshire Council, but due to the amount of litter Jack collects, he needed something bigger.

The Brigg community soon heard about Jack’s efforts and presented him with his own trolley to help him on his litter pick crusades.

Since receiving his trolley, Jack has continued on his mission and litter picks wherever he goes.

He is very aware people should not litter and instead use the bins provided or take their rubbish home.

To help protect the environment and encourage others to dispose of their litter correctly, Jack is working on his own message to send to the ‘litter bandits’ that will be displayed in and around parks and playgrounds within Brigg.

Recognising Jack’s efforts, many in the town community nominated him for the Young Mayor’s environment award.

Once the Young Mayor, Zaynah Jamal, heard Jack’s story there was no denying his hard work and dedication and presented Jack with his environment award and crowned him an environment champion.

Jack has since taken on new challenges and projects within Brigg and, with the support from his parents, now has his very own Facebook page so everyone can keep up to date with his latest crusades.