Caring companies rally round to help Louth charity create its new premises
They are offering free labour and materials at cost price to help convert a motorcycle shop at Manby Park into the headquarters for Naomi’s Garden, which has outgrown its current centre, limiting the number of families it can support.
Naomi’s Garden provides life-changing conductive education for people with movement disorders, such as cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s, dyspraxia and motor delay, as well as conditions such as autism, ADHD, and long Covid. Conductive education is a process that helps them learn new ways of completing everyday tasks.
The small team of therapists at the charity raised enough funds to secure the new building, but more money was needed to renovate it and to complete the purchase.
Step forward landscape architects, designers and planners, Influence, of Newark, who have brought together building and professional firms to move the project forward.
Its managing director, Sara Boland, who lives in Louth, contacted Naomi’s Garden during the pandemic after reading about its needs.
Internal works have been started by GBM Demolition, of Louth, while also committed to helping are building contractors G F Tomlinson, quantity surveyor Gleeds, solicitor Knights and A+G Architects.
New to the project are commercial fit-out company APSS, of Lincoln, glazer Tradeglaze (Lincoln) Ltd, GRS Electrical, of Louth, retailer B&Q, of Louth, and West Lindsey Landscapes, of Lincoln.
They are all working together to transform the building, which should be ready to open and welcome families in early 2025.
When complete, the new centre will enable Naomi’s Garden to extend its working hours, provide groups sessions and create a dynamic learning environment for adults and children.
Sarah-Jayne Walker, of the charity, said: “We are overwhelmed by the kindness of local businesses, as well as the fundraising efforts of our community. We are beyond grateful to see the transformation take place.”
Influence boss Sara said: “It’s been a real journey to even get to this stage. This small charity has worked incredibly hard and, through sheer grit and determination, the new centre it so desperately needs is now in sight.
"A big thankyou to all the companies which have supported us. What we are creating will positively impact so many lives and give more families hope.”