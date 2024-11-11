Running novice Becky to tackle London Marathon as part of charity's poverty mission

An intrepid novice runner from Louth is to tackle the iconic London Marathon and raise money to help alleviate poverty around the world.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Carr, 27, only took up running in March this year and has completed just the one half-marathon – at Cleethorpes in September.

But next April, she will be one of thousands competing in one of the most famous 26-mile marathons of all, generating funds for the international charity, WaterAid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a scary prospect but I am looking forward to it,” said Becky, who works as a project manager for Anglian Water.

Becky Carr celebrates completing the ABP Humber Coastal Half-Marathon at Cleethorpes in September.

"The London Marathon has been on my bucket list for some time now. I know a few people who have done it, and they say how good it is.

"It will be such a challenge but also such a good achievement to cross the finishing line.”

WaterAid is an organisation determined to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone. It believes these three things can break people free from poverty and enable them to lead healthy, dignified lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky has been set a fundraising target of £2,500 by the WaterAid team, and has already bagged £1,427 thanks to donations via a JustGiving page and also a raffle via the online platform, Raffall, which brought in £510.

Becky will be raising money at the London Marathon for the international charity, WaterAid, which helps to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone across the world.

The raffle tempted supporters to pay £2 for a ticket and the chance to win more than £250 worth of vouchers for local restaurants, bars, cafes and other businesses around the Louth and Grimsby areas.

"I was quite pleased with the final total and would like to thank all the businesses who donated vouchers,” said Becky, who is back living in her home town after studying at Newcastle University and then spending time with Thames Water in the south.

More fundraising events are now in the pipeline, alongside several weeks of winter training in preparation for the London race on Sunday, April 27. “I’ve even bought a head-torch for running in the dark!” Becky quipped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her debut race at Cleethorpes, the ABP Humber Coastal Half-Marathon, was a big success. Her goal was to finish under two hours, and she clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 52 seconds!

"I might do another half-marathon between now and April,” she said. “But I don’t want to do too much and get injured.”

WaterAid is a not-for-profit charity that prides itself on working with communities, organisations and institutions around the globe.

Becky said: “I enjoy raising money for WaterAid because I believe everyone deserves access to clean water and basic sanitation, which are fundamental resources many of us take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"WaterAid's work brings life-changing solutions to communities where families spend hours every day searching for water, keeping them stuck in poverty.

"Its mission is to provide sustainable access to clean water that not only improves health but also empowers entire communities to build brighter futures.”

The Louth businesses that backed Becky in her raffle were: The Panacea cocktail bar, Augustino pizza restaurant, The Ranch steakhouse and grill, Drakes at Crowtree Lodge restaurant, Get Stuffed! UK, Archie’s cafe bar and bistro, the Louth To Mouth delivery service, Aquavita Catering Ltd, the Pit Stop cafe, Sizzling Pubs, Blaze Competitions and the luxury dog-biscuit firm, Canine Crunchies.

Supporters in Grimsby were: Holls Kitchen restaurant, The Jubilee Inn and Wybers Chippy.