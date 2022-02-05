Chalk streams community walk in Rasen today

Market Rasen EMN-220502-074245001

Get on some suitable shoes and head out on a community walk this Saturday, February 5.

The event is being organised by Lincolnshire Chalk Streams, in association with the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, and will be led by monitoring officer Will Bartle.

The walk will head out at 10am from the Festival Hall and everyone is welcome to join in.

Covering a distance of around four miles, it will take about two hours.

The route is reasonably flat, although muddy in places, and a short section is along the roadside edge.

Along the route, Will will be talking about the unique chalk streams, why they’re so special, what’s been done to help and how you may be able to get more involved