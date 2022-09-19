Chapel St Leonards chippy in UK's top 40

The Marina Fish and Chip Shop has been named in the UK's top 40.

Marina Fish and Chips is amongst the successful entries in the Best Takeout of the Year category of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 in preparation for next year's ceremony, according to the Mirror newspaper.

The nation's favourite dish has been celebrated in this way for 30 years, acknowledging the people and businesses who provide Brits with the best of the best.

Judging is rigorous, involving visits to shops, restaurants and only those worthy enough of the title make the shortlist.

The judging criteria included customer service, and environmental and sustainably good practices, as well as being able to demonstrate a high levels of knowledge of the Fish & Chip industry.

Commenting on the shortlist, President at The National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, said: “Being able to announce the top 40 finalists for this category is an absolute pleasure. It is no secret that the industry are facing some challenges.

“That said, this industry is built upon British stoicism. And with spirit and determination we are committed to supporting our members and seeing through tough times. We cannot wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony in February 2023.”

Top of the shortlist is Chips @ No.8, Prestwich. The Marina is 39th, above Fiddlers Elbow FIsh & Chips, Leintwardine.

This is not the first time the Marina has been acknowledged for its great fish and chips.

It was named in a Top 20 survey run by the Skegness and has earned five stars on Tripadvisor.

Once reviewer described the fish and chips as ‘top class’ and said: “Not your standard chippy, more upmarket fresh and clean, well presented and organised staff. Food second to non. Not had cod like it before, crispy light batter nice thick cod and not swimming in grease. Amazing can’t grumble”

Another said: “Noticed that this chippy featured in the top 50 chippy’s 2021/2022“All I can say is the survey isn’t wrong this place is excellent!“Really light batter on the fish and chips were perfect. We had sides of mushy peas and tartare sauce which were also good. Really enjoyed it, thank you.”