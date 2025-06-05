Church event to celebrate over 50s talent
The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 11 between 10am-4 pm to celebrate the achievements of Alford's over 50s.
There will be an exhibition in place all day showcasing local stories and handmade crafts along with a timetable of events including poetry readings, storytelling, music playing and a Songs of Praise and Thanksgiving Service to include childhood favourite hymns chosen by the participants.
Poetry readings will be at 10.30am and a quilling demonstration with a chance to have a go at 11am.
There will be music written and played by local artists at 12.30pm, storytelling at 2pm and the songs of praise at 2.30pm.
Refreshments will be served throughout the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.