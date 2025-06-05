Church event to celebrate over 50s talent

Age Without Limits.

St Wilfrid's Church in Alford is hosting an Age Without Limits Day to celebrate the amazing life stories, skills and talents of the town’s over 50s.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 11 between 10am-4 pm to celebrate the achievements of Alford's over 50s.

There will be an exhibition in place all day showcasing local stories and handmade crafts along with a timetable of events including poetry readings, storytelling, music playing and a Songs of Praise and Thanksgiving Service to include childhood favourite hymns chosen by the participants.

Poetry readings will be at 10.30am and a quilling demonstration with a chance to have a go at 11am.

There will be music written and played by local artists at 12.30pm, storytelling at 2pm and the songs of praise at 2.30pm.

Refreshments will be served throughout the day.