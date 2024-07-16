Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coastal summertime policing plan launched last year has been shortlisted with a top 10 spot in a national awards.

The Tilley Awards were set up by the UK Home Office Policing and Reducing Crime Unit (now the Crime and Policing Group) in 1999 to celebrate problem-oriented projects that have achieved success in resolving issues faced by the police, partners and/or the community.

This year’s plans to keep the Lincolnshire coast safe for visitors and residents have been based largely around the 2023 plans.

They tackle the impact of the 20,000 to 200,000 increase in population and associated criminality that comes with the seasonality across our coastal districts.

Teams operating in last year's Summertime Policing Plan on the coast with Supt Lee St Quinton (centre).

The plan includes carrying out patrols around our known hotspots; stopping vehicles, targeting criminals on the road using ANPR and intelligence; conducting high-visibility engagements and patrols in the area of caravan parks throughout the season, working with caravan site owners through Caravan Park Watch; using community-based powers on incidents of anti-social behaviour (Community Protection Warning Notices, Unacceptable Behaviour Warning Letters and Community Behaviour Orders); all of the above alongside our partner agencies, local bars, pubs and clubs, to deal robustly with offenders.

Ninety-five applicants entered the awardsand Lincolnshire Police are now in the final 10.

The five finalists announced on August 27 will present their project to the conference and panel of judges on October 2 and 4. The winner will then go to the USA to present internationally.

Chief Supterintendent Kate Anderson, Head of Local Policing and Partnerships, said: "Come what may on 27 August when the finalists are announced, we are immensely proud of the hard work our teams undertook last year and the commendable results they achieved. The data speaks for itself, yet we will not rest on our laurels, and will continue to build upon this successful model this year to keep our coastal communities safe for all those to live, work and visit."

Lincolnshire Police's beach buggy working alongside the RNLI lifeguards on the coast.

Summertime Policing Plan data showing the comparisans from 2022 to 2023:

4% (3241 to 3118) reduction in Crime (excluding drugs).

30% (56 to 39) fewer missing people.

74% (39 to 10) fewer multi-agency searches on beaches. *

31% (263 to 181) fewer lifeguard incidents. *

57% (134 to 58) fewer caravan burglaries.

28% (328 to 236) fewer burglaries.

24% (17 to 13) fewer knife related crimes.

10% (158 to 142) fewer serious violence crimes.

0 Knives recovered in the nighttime economy.

17% (52 to 43) fewer rape offences/victims.

86% (86 to 160) increase in proactive drugs offences.

51% (91 to 70) fewer A&E violence related admissions. * (Cashable savings of £136,724)

38% (146 to 130) fewer UTC violence related admissions. * (Cashable savings of £201,488)

*Partnership Data

Data showed a 59% (73 to 116) increase in sexual assaults matters; this we believe is a direct result of re-focussing teams within the night-time economy, early recognition of VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) related behaviours with positive interventions. This increase would have gone unreported previously.

