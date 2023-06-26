Coningsby has recorded the UK's hottest temperature – almost a year to the day when Coningsby noted a record-breakingly hot day in 2022.

The Lancaster Bomber at RAF Coningsby. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

According to the Met Office, Coningsby recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2°C on Sunday (June 25) – making it the joint hottest day of 2023 so far with that recorded at Chertsey, Surrey, on June 10.

The weather in and around Coningsby is likely to be more unsettled for the rest of the week however, with a maximum temperature of 20 or 21 °C over Tuesday and Wednesday, with a band of rain slowly pushes across the region through the day, mostly clearing during the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday to Friday will see heavier rain at first, with a drier day on Thursday with plenty of sunny spells, and isolated showers on Friday.

Last year, Coningsby recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3°C – the hottest recorded in the UK – comfortably beating the UK's previous national record of 38.7°C.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The summer heatwave of 2022 was unprecedented and marked a milestone in UK climate history with 40°C being recorded for the first time in the UK and new national records set in Wales, Scotland and England.”