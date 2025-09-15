Conservative councillors brand Reform’s decision not to protect rural Lincolnshire communities from asylum seekers ‘deeply disappointing’

Two parties are engaged in a row over asylum seekers – even though there are no active proposals to house them in the county.

A series of motions opposing asylum seekers being housed in accommodation in the county were put forward at a Lincolnshire County Council meeting on September 12.

One of the motions called for the council to ‘publicly’ oppose any government proposals to house asylum seekers in ‘urban’ areas.

But Conservative councillors have accused Reform of leaving the door open to proposals for rural areas. Lincolnshire County Council leader, Coun Sean Matthews, has defended his party’s position.

Coun Richard Davies, leader of the Conservative group at the county council, said it was ‘disappointing’ that the Reform chose not to adopt his members’ amendment to protect rural communities.

He said: “This was a chance for the council to send a clear message that all parts of Lincolnshire – rural and urban – deserve protection from inappropriate asylum accommodation.

“It’s deeply disappointing that Reform UK chose to divide our county, rather than stand together.

“The Conservative group remains committed to ensuring that all Lincolnshire residents are treated fairly, regardless of where they live.”

The first motion seeks for the county council to ‘publicly’ oppose any government proposals to house asylum seekers in ‘urban’ areas and to insist that it only uses secure remote sites when necessary.

The second one seeks for the county council to work with district councils, MPs and local communities to make a case against these proposals.

The third motion urges the county council to ‘lobby’ ministers to ensure that sites like RAF Scampton are protected for regeneration opportunities.

The fourth point urges the county council to ‘press’ the government to ensure it secures ‘safe’ and ‘secure’ asylum routes and reduces reliance on accommodation facilities.

The fifth motion calls on the county council leader to write to Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer to ‘oppose’ RAF Scampton being used to house asylum seekers.

The final motion requests the county council leader meets with the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner to look at how an underfunded police force would cope with the additional policing requirements of housing asylum seekers in former military bases.

These were approved – but many councillors chose to vote against or abstain from the proposals. A total of 39 councillors backed the motion, but 13 voted against and nine councillors abstained from the vote.

Coun Matthews said: “It was the Tories’ idea to house asylum seekers in RAF Scampton and they said their clutching their pearls, claiming it’s nothing to do with them.

“It is their party that started this and wasted £48 million of taxpayers’ money to try and get RAF Scampton as a base for asylum seekers.

“We insist on only using secure, remote sites where necessary. At the moment we have too many people in hotels, with the likelihood of them being put into HMOs (Houses of Multiple Occupancy).

“I would be open to putting these people in a place which is safe and secure, before either being deported or allowed into the country.”