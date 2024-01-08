Council and residents respond to 'devastating' news about Boston store closure

Some have said it was the only reason they visited the town

HMV in Boston's Pescod Square.

Residents, town businesses and the local council have responded to the news that HMV is to leave Boston at the end of the month.

As we reported on Friday, the entertainment retailer announced it will close its branch in Pescod Square Shopping Centre on January 27.

Today (Monday) it said this was due to “shifting consumer behaviours” and “a lack of investment in the town’s retail district”.

News of the company’s plan comes as an extra blow to the town’s economy given the recent departure of Wilko, Rebos department store and Trespass. In recent years, Boston has also seen the shutters come down for the final time on high street chains including Dorothy Perkins, Marks and Spencer and Peacocks, along with several independent shops.

Residents reacted to the news with some saying they are ‘devastated’ – while others think it was inevitable, given the changing face of the UK high street.

Tweeting us, Sarah Stapleton said: “It's one of my favourite shops in town. The staff are fantastic as well, such a shame.” Kevin Lockyer added: “The traditional high street shopping model has been in decline for the last 15 years. The real worry is the almost complete absence of any sensible thought about how we restructure town centres in the light of this.”

Commenting on our Facebook page, Andrea Maude from the town’s Maude’s The Jewellers said: “Another sad loss for our town – we all need each other to survive! Tough times for us retailers.”

Darren Stokes writes: “Devastated. Perhaps one of the only reasons I visit Boston.”

Jason Webster remarks: “Sad staff will lose jobs and hope they find alternatives soon, but in a time of Netflix, Prime, Spotify etc, HMV unfortunately seems obsolete.”

Simon Thorpe simply added: “No-one buys CDs or DVDs anymore.”

Lincolnshire World approached Boston Borough Council for a comment. The authority’s deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton said: “We are always extremely sorry to see one of our town centre shops closing, especially for those employees who are affected. As always, we will work closely with our partners at DWP to help staff find alternative employment as soon as possible.

“We fully appreciate what a difficult time it is currently in the retail environment nationally, and Boston is no exception, but as a council we are fully committed to revitalising Boston’s town centre and helping improve its overall offer, working in partnership with businesses, residents and partners.