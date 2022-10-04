Council to discuss motion on weekend emergency hub in Skegness
Councillors in Skegness are seeking support to set up a weekend emergency hub to tackle litter and other issues.
A motion is to go before Skegness Town Council, proposing that the council investigate the potential to extend services.
Coun Ady Findley will address councillors at the public meeting tonight (Wednesday) to discuss creating “an
emergency point of contact and to provide weekend bin emptying and litter picking or anything else that could be described as an emergency.
In a statement on the agenda, he said: “This service would be for emergency only, if necessary, at councillors' discretion based on the issue.”
In a second motion from Coun Findley, he address the town’s rubbish bins.
The motion states: “That Skegness town council contact ELDC regarding the present condition of the bins.
"We would like to know if they have any plans to replace any bins and if so, how many, where and when?”
The meeting at the Tower Gardens Pavilion starts at 7pm.