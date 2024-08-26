Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An epic solo cycling adventure has been completed by a 71-year-old Alford man to help a charity that helped him recover from a near-fatal illness.

Mick Culley suffered a brain haemorrhage when suddenly becoming unwell while visiting the Salisbury Plain tourist spot on holiday in Wiltshire three years ago.

After being rushed to hospital, he needed a specialist operation, and It was touch and go whether he would survive.

When he came through, he was helped by the brain-injury charity, Headway Lincolnshire. And now he has raised the magnificent total of £1,600 for Headway by conquering the coast-to-coast Trans Pennine Trail on his bicycle.

Happy Mick Culley celebrates completing the cycle marathon to raise money for the brain-injury charity, Headway Lincolnshire.

Intrepid Mick cycled 215 miles from Southport in Merseyside on the west coast to Hornsea on Humberside on the east coast after several months of training and careful planning.

He said: “Throughout my brain-injury journey, my wife Kerry and I have been fortunate to receive incredible support from Headway Lincolnshire.

"They have been instrumental in helping us navigate the changes and rebuild our lives.

"The impact they have had on us is immeasurable, and we are forever grateful for their unwavering support.”

Mick Culley, 71, of Alford, who has completed the 215-mile coast-to-coast Trans Pennine Trail on his bicycle.

Part of Mick’s recovery entailed marrying Kerry, who was with him at the time of his collapse and drove to the hospital, behind the ambulance, not knowing whether he was alive or dead. The 2022 ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Hogsthorpe was attended by paramedics who helped to save his life.

Kerry supported Mick on his cycling challenge, along with the couple’s pet dog, Angel Joy. They travelled the route in a motorhome, which acted as lodgings at each stop along the way and also as a support vehicle to keep track of Mick’s progress, give him directions and offer moral support.

Mick said he felt “an incredible sense of achievement” after completing the cycling marathon. He put his amazing success down to the support of his family, friends and church in Alford.

Headway Lincolnshire, which is based in Boston, offers a variety of services for people who have suffered brain injuries. These include counselling, carer support, holidays, outings and activities such as music and art therapy.

Ann-Marie Smith, the charity’s operations manager for the county, said: “We are so grateful to Mick for his incredible efforts, which will allow Headway Lincolnshire to continue to support brain-injury sufferers.”