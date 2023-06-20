A date has been set for a crucial meeting which will decide whether Guy Gibson’s dog’s grave will stay at RAF Scampton.

The memorial, dedicated to the Wing Commander’s black Labrador, has stirred controversy in recent months after the RAF applied for permission to relocate it to the current home of the 617 Squadron in Norfolk.

West Lindsey Council’s planning committee is slated to hold the pivotal meeting at the Lincolnshire Showground’s Epic Centre on Wednesday, July 5.

This will allow more space than the limited public seating at the council.

The grave at RAF Scampton.

Coun Ian Fleetwood, who proposed hosting the meeting in a larger venue during last month’s annual general meeting, expressed the significance of public involvement in the decision.

He said: “I regard this as being very much in the public interest and so I don’t think it would be fair to exclude people.

“Coincidentally, the Epic Centre is also right alongside Scampton, so it’s a fitting location.”

He later emphasised the grave’s historical value to Lincolnshire, predicting hundreds of people might come to witness the proceedings.

In its application, the RAF expressed concerns about the preservation of the dog’s resting place due to the uncertainty surrounding the housing of asylum seekers at the former home of the Red Arrows.

The proposed relocation has divided many, with Coun Roger Patterson, member for Scampton, describing it as “a kick in the teeth for the community”.

However, others feel the grave should go where it would be best cared for.

