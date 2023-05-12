Famous grave of Guy Gibson’s dog set to be moved from RAF Scampton site

Plans to move the grave of Wing Commander Guy Gibson’s dog from RAF Scampton have been called a “kick in the teeth” for the community.

The RAF has applied to West Lindsey Council to move the grave from the hanger to the current base for the 617 Squadron in Norfolk.

The beloved Labrador, whose name was a racial slur, was a mascot for the famous Dambusters squadron.

The force’s application said there was no guarantee the site’s heritage could be secured, given uncertainty around plans to house asylum seekers on the former airbase.

The grave at RAF Scampton.

However, the potential grave relocation has caused controversy after it was made public.

Coun Roger Patterson, member for Scampton, called the move a “kick in the teeth for the community”.

He said: “It’s part of our heritage and has been there for 80 years.

“If they were going to move it to be with Gibson himself, then possibly there wouldn’t be a problem, but there’s no guarantee 617 Squadron are going to stay at Marham.

The dog's gravestone.

“We’re fighting for our heritage and to protect and enhance it and tell the story for years to come, and the RAF have done this. It feels like a betrayal again.”

Scampton Holdings, the developer behind the council’s £300 million investment plans for the site, has said the move is a warning sign Scampton’s heritage will be lost.

A spokesman said: “The exodus of historical artifacts from the site will have a significant long-term impact on the local economy and community.

“In the hearts and minds of a significant proportion of the British public, the dog’s story is synonymous with the Dambuster story.

“The links between RAF wartime aircrew and pets are well known, with many squadrons keeping dogs as mascots to provide comfort in down-time amid stressful flying operations which went hand-in-hand with the loss of friends and colleagues.”

The application from the RAF says: “We believe the grave site is at risk and carries significant reputational risk, given the racial slur now associated with the dog’s name.

“We feel it would be better to return the marker and any remains to 617 Squadron.

“The dog was one of the squadron’s mascots and would take care of the story for the foreseeable future.

“Ideally the grave would remain at Scampton as part of the important story, and indeed the nation’s story, but the future is now too uncertain to recommend this course of action.”

However, there has been mixed reaction on social media with some criticising the move and others arguing that it might be better located elsewhere.

Terry Rumble commented on post in a local group: “The motto of the squadron is Lest we Forget. Well you soon forgot about Scampton didn’t you? You should hang your heads in shame.”

Rita Bateson, however said: “It’s sad but the grave will be well protected at RAF Marham – 617 Squadron will care and cherish his memory.”

Gibson’s dog featured in both his biography and the 1955 film ‘The Dam Busters’. He was killed after being hit by a car on the night of the Dambusters raid.