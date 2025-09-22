Details of this year's Boston Christmas Festival released, with award-winning ice sculpture company among the attractions

Details of this year's Boston Christmas Festival have been released.

An award-winning ice sculpture company – known for its work on such productions as Game of Thrones – is coming to Boston as part of the town’s 2025 Christmas celebrations, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Borough Council has released details of this year’s Boston Christmas Festival.

The event will take place in the town centre from 2pm on Friday, November 28, to 4pm on Sunday, November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new attraction for 2025 will be an ice sculpture experience, the council has said.

A scene from the Transported Arts Illuminated parade in 2024. Picture: Bartosz Fedkowicz

This will take place on the Saturday (November 29) only and be provided by Glacial Art Ice Sculptors.

The award-winning, Liverpool-based company counts HBO, Netflix, Channel 4, Reebok, Adidas, Rolex and Nescafé among its previous clients.

It will install five ice sculptures, dubbed ‘The Frozen Five’, in the town centre, with inspiration for the pieces ranging from mythical winter creatures to festive icons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the sculptures, the company will also perform a live ice-carving demonstration between 12pm and 3pm.

Another view from last year's Boston Christmas Festival. Picture: Electric Egg Ltd

Other attractions will include:

A new, larger open-air ice-skating rink

A selection of fairground rides, including a traditional cakewalk, ferris wheel and a range of children’s rides

A market each day, offering a wide range of seasonal products, handmade gifts, festive food and drink, and unique items from local traders

A main stage featuring live music from local bands and community performances

In addition to these, the Illuminate Parade, organised by Transported Arts, will return again this year under the theme ‘Illustrated Boston’.

Inside St Botolph’s Church, there will also be a full programme of performances and activities including appearances by: Singing For Fun, The Home Nursery, Tower Road Academy, Thistles, Adult Learning Boston College, Boston Junior Choir, The Butterwick Pinchbeck's Endowed CofE Primary School, Coastal Community Choir, and Boston Choral Society.

Santas, and an elf or two, in Market Place for the 2024 Santa Fun Run. Picture: Bartosz Fedkowicz

There will also be arts and crafts, face painting, games, a Christmas trail, a photo selfie board, two festive stalls and the popular Christmas Tree Festival. The café will be open throughout the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boston Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, November 30, at 9.30am. Entry is now open and costs £8.50 per person. Participants can book online by visiting the sign-up page.

Local traders and festive vendors are invited to apply for a stall at this year’s market. Applications are open to Christmas crafters, food producers and speciality retailers.

Priority will be given to seasonal traders to ensure a diverse and high-quality market experience, the council says. Interested parties should email [email protected] to request an application form. The deadline for submissions is 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Some of the decorated Christmas trees in the Boston Stump last year. Picture: Electric Egg Ltd

Coun Dale Broughton, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “We’re incredibly proud as a council to welcome everyone back to Boston’s Christmas Festival, and this year we’ve got something truly magical to add to the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The introduction of five stunning ice sculptures, along with a live carving demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptors will bring a spectacular new dimension to the festivities.

“Overall, the event is a celebration of creativity, community, and Christmas spirit, I’m looking forward to seeing families, friends, and visitors all come together to enjoy everything this jam-packed festival has to offer.”

“From the vibrant market and live music to the performances in The Stump and the ever-popular Santa Fun Run, there’s truly something for everyone”, he continued. “We look forward to making this year’s event the most memorable yet, please keep an eye out on our channels over the coming weeks for more news and updates as we get closer to the big weekend in November!”

For further information, contact the events team at [email protected].