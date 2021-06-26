Developer supports school’s Seven Knights Award scheme

Pupils with their copy of Seven Knights. EMN-210617-132104001

The Seven Knights Award scheme recognises personal achievements and contributions by children, throughout their school life and community, with each award or shield, representing one or more of

the desirable character traits of courage, wisdom, confidence, teamwork, vision, balance and resilience.

The ultimate goal is to earn all seven shields and be awarded with the ‘Seven Knight’ shield.

The Black Knight shield is awarded to those who work hard and have a desire to improve.

As well as the Black Knight shield, McCarthy Stone also sponsored a book based on the Seven Knights, which has been presented to every child in Year Six.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said: “The Seven Knights Award scheme is a fantastic initiative that helps to encourage some very important lifelong values, so we were delighted to be able to lend our support.

“We hope all the recipients of the Black Knight shield are very proud of themselves, they certainly should be.”

Governor at St Andrews Primary School and founder of the Knight School, Gary Brown, MBE, added: “Our Seven Knight initiative is really popular amongst our pupils and they all work very hard over the year to earn as many shields as they can.

“We’d like to thank McCarthy Stone for sponsoring our Black Knight shield, to enable us to reward those pupils who have showed courage, perseverance, respect and compassion, and also sponsoring our Seven Knights book, which allows our Year Six pupils to take a reminder of their values with them when they leave for secondary school later this year.

“The children are now each creating a personal coat of arms and affirmation to place within the book.”

