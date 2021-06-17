Diamond day celebrations for Wragby couple

Betty and Geoff Ward with their card from The Queen. Photo by John Edwards

Betty and Geoff Ward tied the knot at All Saints Church in Wragby on June 10, 1961.

They celebrated their reception in Wragby Town Hall,with 200 guests.

Both Betty and Geoff moved to Wragby as children, but it took a dance in the Town Hall for the couple to actually ‘meet’.

Their long and happy marriage has been blessed with three children - Daniel, Paul and Allen.

Betty (83) and Geoff (82) now also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Having already celebrated their Diamond Wedding with their neighbours, they are now looking forward to a garden party with the family later this month.