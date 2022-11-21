'Don't drink and drive' is Lincolnshire Police's message as England's campaign in the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

Lincolnshire Police

England are currently playing in their first game against Iran today (Monday November 21) and the tournament is running until December 18 with matches broadcast live on TV and radio, and pubs and bars are expected to be much busier as a result.

Lincolnshire Police has stated the force is ready to support fans enjoying the tournament with extra patrols in our towns on match days, and is appealing to those planning to enjoy the tournament to drink responsibly.

Officers will be conducting extra patrols across our towns during fixtures to act as deterrent to the minority who may think about committing a violent act, and will uphold the law where needed.

Pubs and off-licences are also being reminded of their responsibilities not to serve alcohol to people who are clearly drunk.

The Lincolnshire Police Licensing Team and Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been working closely with Local Authorities and Pub Watch groups, to share information, understand plans and minimise the risk of crime and disorder.

Superintendent Lee Pache, the force’s Lincolnshire Football Lead, said ahead of Monday’s game: “The World Cup is a huge competition for any football fan, so the return of the tournament this week is going to be met with great enthusiasm by many.