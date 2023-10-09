Don't forget to leave a ribbon for Baby Loss Awareness Week
To mark the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week, people in Louth are already leaving ribbons to remember the babies they have lost.
Last month, Hayley and Stephen Ormond bravely shared their story of losing their sons Joshua in 2008, and William in 2018, who were both tragically stillborn at full-term gestation (read their story here).
Hayley first held her special event to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from today (Monday October 9) to October 15, in 2021 where people could tie a ribbon to the fence around Westgate Fields Park in Louth to remember their babies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now people are being urged to do the same this year, and a number of people have already left their own ribbons on the fence this year.
People can bring their own ribbons, or there is a small tub with ribbons provided at the site.