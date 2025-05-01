Elections day: Do you know where to vote?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voting is underway at polling stations across East Lindsey with important decisions to be made on who will be the county’s first Mayor and who will represent you on Lincolnshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lindsey District Council has posted this useful guide for those not sure where to vote.

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight with the count for Mayor expected to be completed by around 2.30am, when the count for LCC will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Mayor will be announced by West Lindsey District Council when all districts have completed their counts.

Voting is underway at polling stations across East Lindsey .

It is estimated the count for LCC in East Lindsey District Council will be completed around 7.30am.

Those unsure where your registered polling station is can check online now at wheredoivote.co.uk

To check the list of photo ID options, visit: https://loom.ly/PairWJ4

You can find the list of election candidates here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority: https://loom.ly/ArEv23c

Lincolnshire World will be bringing you the results as they are announced.