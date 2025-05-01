Elections day: Do you know where to vote?

By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st May 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:24 BST
Voting is underway at polling stations across East Lindsey with important decisions to be made on who will be the county’s first Mayor and who will represent you on Lincolnshire County Council.

East Lindsey District Council has posted this useful guide for those not sure where to vote.

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight with the count for Mayor expected to be completed by around 2.30am, when the count for LCC will begin.

The new Mayor will be announced by West Lindsey District Council when all districts have completed their counts.

Voting is underway at polling stations across East Lindsey .

It is estimated the count for LCC in East Lindsey District Council will be completed around 7.30am.

Those unsure where your registered polling station is can check online now at wheredoivote.co.uk

To check the list of photo ID options, visit: https://loom.ly/PairWJ4

You can find the list of election candidates here:

Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority: https://loom.ly/ArEv23c

Lincolnshire County Council - East Lindsey divisions: Your East Lindsey local election candidates

  • Lincolnshire World will be bringing you the results as they are announced.
