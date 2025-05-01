Elections day: Do you know where to vote?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
East Lindsey District Council has posted this useful guide for those not sure where to vote.
Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight with the count for Mayor expected to be completed by around 2.30am, when the count for LCC will begin.
The new Mayor will be announced by West Lindsey District Council when all districts have completed their counts.
It is estimated the count for LCC in East Lindsey District Council will be completed around 7.30am.
Those unsure where your registered polling station is can check online now at wheredoivote.co.uk
To check the list of photo ID options, visit: https://loom.ly/PairWJ4
You can find the list of election candidates here:
Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority: https://loom.ly/ArEv23c
Lincolnshire County Council - East Lindsey divisions: Your East Lindsey local election candidates
- Lincolnshire World will be bringing you the results as they are announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.