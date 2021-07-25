Face masks will still be worn in some settings to protect the public

Tanya Papworth owner of Tanya's and Susan Jennings. Picture: John Aron Photography.

While Boris Johnson confirmed the wearing of masks would no longer be a legal requirement from Monday, July 19 , he emphasised there would be an expectation to wear masks.

He said: “I can’t say it powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over. This disease continues to carry risks for you and your family.

“We expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t normally meet, such as on public transport.”

So, where does that leave shops and businesses?

The Bull Tapas Bar and Restaurant is one business who is keeping things as they were before July 19.

Owner Tim Mills has advised customers that they should continue wearing masks when moving around indoors and that table service will continue.

Meanwhile, Mark Shakesby from Shakesby’s Restaurant says that customers and staff members will be given a choice on whether to wear a face mask.

Mark Shakesby owner of Shakesby's Restauant. Picture: John Aron Photography.

In a statement on Facebook, Mark said: “ We take customer, staff, our home, family and friends safety very seriously and have worked hard to follow Government guidance throughout the pandemic.

“As it is not over yet, this is how we will progress.

“Staff will be testing twice weekly.

“Masks will be customers and staff own choice.

“Sanitising will stay in place. Track and Trace will still be available.

“As ventilation is the key we will continue with opening doors and windows.

“We know this sometimes causes a draught but this is for everyone’s safety so if unsure please bring an extra layer.

“We thank you for your continued support.

“Takeaway will continue for those who would rather dine at home.”

Tanya Papworth, from Tanya’s in Horncastle, says she is adding a few more tables for customers.

In a statement on Facebook, Tanya added: “As a business it is our main priority to keep our customers and staff safe and thankfully throughout the pandemic I feel we’ve achieved this.

“I feel that I need to maintain customer confidence in coming in so all members of the team will continue to wear face coverings when out in the public areas.

“We can no longer require customers to wear a face covering any more so that is down to personal choice and we won’t judge.

“We will still be sanitising tables thoroughly between customers so we ask you politely to be patient whilst we get the table ready for you.

“Hand sanitising stations will still be available for you to use as frequently as you like.

“We aim to remain a covid safe environment for you all.”