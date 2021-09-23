Families love open day at Sleaford fire station

The fire and ambulance station open day was a family affair. From left - Andrew and Alex Failes of Ancaster with son Rowan, 3, meet the Lincolnshire Fire and Resxcue Volunteer Support Service who attend charity events and open days to relieve the front line fire crews as well as helping with tactical and operational training - Mark Smith, Adrian Gledhill and Benjamin Smith. (Also Tom Kirby not pictured). EMN-210920-132535001

The weather stayed largely fine for the activities on Sunday in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

Among those attending were Lincolnshire Police, LIVES first responders, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity and British Red Cross emergency response.

Sleaford firefighter Daniel Cooper who organised the event said: “The open day went really well, and although we had allocated 726 tickets before the event, we were still able to accommodate more people who arrived on the day. Our visitors got to see demonstrations of how emergency services work at road traffic collisions and a rope rescue demonstration.

Meeting the LIVES team, from left - Alexa (11) and Willow (3) Richardson of Sleaford, with James Maynard and Rachel Hay from LIVES. EMN-210920-132524001

“We’re really grateful to LIVES, Lincolnshire Police, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the British Red Cross for joining ourselves and East Midlands Ambulance Service on the day. A huge thank you also to Really Awesome Coffee who helped us out with the event too - we are hoping to hold the event again next year!”

The crews invited youngsters to bring in their teddies to be parachuted from the top of the aerial ladder platform.

Daniel added: “We also used the event to weigh the entries to our “Grow a tate, help a mate” potato-growing competition, that was won by James Blyth of Sleaford fire station. This competition has been running across the county raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.”

The challenge was to find which crew member could grow the most spuds from a single seed potato in a bucket.

Imogen Smith with the crop of spuds produced by her boyfriend - Firefighter Daniel Cooper - in the Grow A Tate For A Mate challenge. EMN-210920-132637001

Ethan, 5, and Isaac Harrison, 7, of Sleaford check out the water rescue equipment. EMN-210920-132616001

Teddy bears were parachuting from the aerial ladder platform. EMN-210920-132606001

Christopher Clark-Monk tries out the Lincolnshire Rural Crime team's buggy, with rural crim eofficer PC Martin Green and Special Constable Skiera. EMN-210920-132556001