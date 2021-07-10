Family-run funeral home has opened in Horncastle

Pictured from left: Rev Charles Patrick, Kerry Kitchen, Debbie Knight (South Wolds Group Administrator) and Lynne Hawkins (Curate) which was taken when Rev Charles blessed the funeral home. EMN-210607-101650001

Respect Funeral Services is located in The Ropewalk, off Louth Road, where there is ample parking and level access.

Funeral director/owner Kerry Kitchen, said: “The business is family-owned and run and we are Horncastle born and bred as were generations before us.

“We feel it is a privilege to serve and care for our local community and fellow residents.

“As a family we take pride in what we do and strive to make a difficult time slightly easier for our clients, through the very best care and attention to detail.

“We provide bespoke, yet affordable funeral services, tailored to the wishes and needs of our clients, we also have our own bespoke coffin showroom on site.”

The Reverend Canon Charles Patrick and Reverend Lynne Hawkins blessed the funeral home last month.