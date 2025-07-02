Fantasy Island celebrates 30 years with charity football match
The event takes place place at Skegness Town Stadium tomorrow (July 3) and will see a team from the theme park going head-to-head with Blue Anchor Leisure – the company that first opened Fantasy Island back in 1995,.
A friendly but competitive match, it’s not just about football – it promises to be a fantastic evening for the whole community.
Expect half-time entertainment, a fun-filled penalty shootout against the mascots, and party dances with live performances from the Blue Anchor Superstars and the Fantasy Island Entertainment Team.
With mascot appearances, food available, and a fully licensed bar open throughout the night, there’s something for everyone.
“We’ve made so many memories over the past 30 years, and this is a great way to celebrate with the people who’ve been part of that journey,” said Paige Harris-Scott, Strategic Brand and Partnerships Manager.
“It’s a real community event and all for two brilliant causes.”
This match is part of a summer-long series of events marking the park’s milestone anniversary, including the hugely popular £10 Locals Day that took place in June, with more still to be announced.
So whether you’re cheering for Team Fantasy Island or Team Blue Anchor, or just looking for a fun night out – it’s game on!
Gates open at Skegness Town Stadium on Wainfleet Road tomorrow (July 3) at 6.30pm with kick-off at 7pm. Tickets cost £2 and can be purchased on the gate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.