Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells nominated for nine honours at UK Theme Park Awards.

Fantasy Island has been nominated for nine honours at this years UK Theme Park Awards.

Fantasy Island has its hope set being named Theme park of the Year alongside eight other prestigious awards, including ‘Best Theme Park for Families (Small)’, ‘Best Theme Park for Thrills’, ‘Best Seaside Park’ ‘Best New Attraction (The Guardian)’, ‘Best Value’, ‘Best Social Media Engagement’ and ‘Best Customer Service’.

It has also been honoured for its Halloween extravaganza, Fear Island, by being nominated for ‘Best Halloween Event’.

Judged by industry experts, such as chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain Andy Hine, the accolades are split into 22 categories, ranging from Best Customer Service, Best Mascot, Best Halloween Event and more.

James Mellors Senior, Owner of Mellors Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for an astonishing nine awards in the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

“This year, we’ve introduced two thrilling rides to our theme park, which have already become firm favourites with our regulars, so it’s amazing to see our hard work recognised”.

Theme Park fans can vote in the categories from July 22 using the link: www.themeparks-uk.com/uk-theme-park-awards

Fantasy Island’s latest attraction, Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures, opens on Friday, July 22.

The brand-new, full of thrills, indoor attraction allows guests to become totally immersed in a world where every turn decides their fate.

Working in teams, riders will move through treacherous jungles, mines, and waterfalls on their quest to defeat Professor Crow’s minions and prevent Flint’s old foe from taking over.