Fantasy Island theme park guests can sleep metres away from attractions in re-opening deal

Fantasy Island re-opens in March.

The announcement of the 2022 calendar ahead pf the grand re-opening on Saturday, March 26, has come with an attractive deal on accommodation and the promise of a whole host of events set to go ahead throughout the year.

Guests can enjoy a premium holiday home, positioned perfectly next to the rollercoasters, with 10% off on all bookings made before Monday, January 31. This includes six brand new holiday homes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes include a well-equipped ‘Platinum Caravan’, offering first-class comfort and even a four-seater hot tub, the perfect place to sit back, relax and unwind this year. There are also an five brand-new ‘Silver+ Caravans’, consisting of everything needed to supply up to eight guests a dream stay in a social and welcoming environment.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We cannot wait to reopen our doors to visitors this March. In fact, we’re so excited that we’re offering families the amazing opportunity to save 10% on their holiday bookings.

“We’ve been working really hard during closure to improve the site; we now have refurbished six holiday homes for families to enjoy, making Fantasy Island the perfect place to spend time with loved ones this year."

The theme park has an abundance of exciting attractions and activities to keep the whole family fully entertained. From a variety of exclusive island parties, including an ‘egg’-travagant Easter bash and the annual Island Beach Party, which has been designed to help Lincolnshire celebrate summer in style.

Fantasy Island will also continue to host its popular meet-and-greet experiences for the little ones; with previous VIPs being Kevin and Bob from the Universal Pictures film, Minions.

Holiday homes with a discount begin at £230.85 for weekday stays, £367.65 for the weekend and just £607.05 for a full week, with all homes housing up to eight guests. All customers need to do is quote 10%RADIO2022 when booking to receive this super saving.