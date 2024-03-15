Fay Gorwood, 83, with founder of Bob's Brainwave, Chris Suich. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Faye Gorwood is preparing to take part in a skydive next month at the age of 83 – after being given the go-ahead by her doctor at the Newmarke Surgery.

She is taking on this huge challenge in aid of Bob’s Brainwaves, a new care pack which can be distributed out to families and carers of those living with dementia set up by Chris Suich in her husband’s honour after nursing him through dementia for nine years (read the full story of Bob’s Brainwaves here).

Faye was inspired to take on a skydive after watching her son, a pub landlord, do their own for cancer charities last year, and she went along to watch and afterwards wished she had taken part as well.

Then when her good friend Chris launched Bob’s Brainwaves, which includes all the necessary forms for carers of people living with dementia need to apply for funding and help, including blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and local groups and organisations that can offer support.

This is a cause close to Faye’s heart as she nursed her husband who lived with dementia at home for more than 13 years.

"Chris is so diligent, the way she is working so hard to help people looking after someone with dementia,” Faye said, “You’re so busy 24/7 and don’t have the time to do anything else, and certainly to go through finding forms, and I thought “what can I do?”

Although no stranger to taking on big fundraisers, as she climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge just before the Covid-19 lockdown in aid of South Elkington church, this grand challenge is not something she had even contemplated before.

“I’ve always said no, I’d never do that,” she said, "I’m just going to close my eyes when I jump and hope for the best!”

Chris said that Bob's Brainwaves has received more than 200 emails from well-wishers and requests from all over the country for similar packs to be launched in other counties.