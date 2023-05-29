Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were first called to reports of a large agricultural building on fire in the Burwell area yesterday evening (Sunday).
A total of 21 appliances attended the incident, and there is severe fire damage to 100 percent of three 40mx30m brick-built outbuildings and their contents, which contained cylinders and motorbike parts, as well as 70 percent of a 10mx30m farmhouse and its contents.
The fire was extinguished using six breathing apparatus sets, six hose reels, four main jets, two ladders, and several thermal imagining cameras.
The crews left the area at around midday today, and the fire was adjudged to have been caused by an electrical fault.