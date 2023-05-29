Register
Fire "severely damages" farm buildings in Burwell

Four buildings, three of which contained cylinders and motorbike parts, have been damaged following a fire in Burwell.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 29th May 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:34 BST
Lincolnshire Fire & RescueLincolnshire Fire & Rescue
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were first called to reports of a large agricultural building on fire in the Burwell area yesterday evening (Sunday).

A total of 21 appliances attended the incident, and there is severe fire damage to 100 percent of three 40mx30m brick-built outbuildings and their contents, which contained cylinders and motorbike parts, as well as 70 percent of a 10mx30m farmhouse and its contents.

The fire was extinguished using six breathing apparatus sets, six hose reels, four main jets, two ladders, and several thermal imagining cameras.

The crews left the area at around midday today, and the fire was adjudged to have been caused by an electrical fault.