Four buildings, three of which contained cylinders and motorbike parts, have been damaged following a fire in Burwell.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were first called to reports of a large agricultural building on fire in the Burwell area yesterday evening (Sunday).

A total of 21 appliances attended the incident, and there is severe fire damage to 100 percent of three 40mx30m brick-built outbuildings and their contents, which contained cylinders and motorbike parts, as well as 70 percent of a 10mx30m farmhouse and its contents.

The fire was extinguished using six breathing apparatus sets, six hose reels, four main jets, two ladders, and several thermal imagining cameras.