Five decades a councillor

Tributes have been made to a parish councillor who is stepping down after 48 years in the role.

Jack Gill Stafford (centre) marks his retirement with Chairman, John Hairsine on his left, and fellow members of Wickenby Parish Council

Jack Gill-Stafford attended his final meeting of Wickenby Parish Council last week, when a presentation was made to thank him for ‘outstanding service’ to both the council and the village community.

Fellow councillor Julie Grant said: “Jack has very much earned a place in the history of Wickenby.

"He has guided the council through significant changes and considerably increased responsibilities, especially in recent years. There are many people who will wish to thank him for all he has achieved.”

Retiring councillor Jack Gill-Stafford, right, with council chairman John Hairsine

As well as his council work, Jack has had an active involvement in work around the village, from repairs to tree planting, litter picking and parish maintenance.

Coun Grant added: The Parish would not have been able to achieve as much as it has without his support, enthusiasm, diligence and resourcefulness.

"He worked tirelessly for the community to make things happen and get things done.”