A food bank in Skegness is bracing itself for a busy winter due to rising fuel prices and the cost of living.

Concerns have been raised that demand will outstrip the generous donations already received at The Storehouse Church – especially with the likelihood of costs rising even further due to the Budget.

Restore Centre and Food Bank manager Jonny Whelbourn said he had already seen signs of the energy price rise impacting demand.

"We’ve also got Christmas on the way and people’s purse strings will be a lot tighter,” he said.

"It is fortunate we have a lot of generous people in Skegness donating to the food bank.

"We are also grateful t have a lot of help from the supermarkets.

"But the amount of people that are needing food parcels is greater than the amount of donations.

"We are applying for funding as much as we can but we are so busy giving out food parcels we don’t have a lot of time to apply for it.

"We are trying our best to keep things afloat and meet the needs of the community but it is increasingly difficult.”

Jonny gave special thanks to everyone who donated as part of The Storehouse Church harvest festival.

He said: “Any donation that can be given to the Skegness Food Bank makes a big difference.”

The food bank on North Parade would especially be grateful for the following donations:

UHT Milk

Tinned Meat Meals

Tinned Potatoes and Instant Mash

Tinned Vegetables and Tinned

Cereals and Instant Porridge

Tinned Fruit and Rice Pudding

Pasta Sachets

Tinned Beans

Pasta and Pasta Sauce

Tinned Soup

Tea Bags and Biscuits

If you are in need of a food parcel please contact Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7904. If you are referred, you will need to bring carrier bags with you to collect your food parcel. Our opening times are as follows:

Monday 10am - 12pm

Tuesday 10am - 12pm

Wednesday 10am - 12pm

Thursday 10am - 12pm

Friday 10am - 12pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

To make a donation, visit https://www.thestorehouse.co.uk/giving