Food bank in Skegness braces itself for busy winter
Concerns have been raised that demand will outstrip the generous donations already received at The Storehouse Church – especially with the likelihood of costs rising even further due to the Budget.
Restore Centre and Food Bank manager Jonny Whelbourn said he had already seen signs of the energy price rise impacting demand.
"We’ve also got Christmas on the way and people’s purse strings will be a lot tighter,” he said.
"It is fortunate we have a lot of generous people in Skegness donating to the food bank.
"We are also grateful t have a lot of help from the supermarkets.
"But the amount of people that are needing food parcels is greater than the amount of donations.
"We are applying for funding as much as we can but we are so busy giving out food parcels we don’t have a lot of time to apply for it.
"We are trying our best to keep things afloat and meet the needs of the community but it is increasingly difficult.”
Jonny gave special thanks to everyone who donated as part of The Storehouse Church harvest festival.
He said: “Any donation that can be given to the Skegness Food Bank makes a big difference.”
The food bank on North Parade would especially be grateful for the following donations:
- UHT Milk
- Tinned Meat Meals
- Tinned Potatoes and Instant Mash
- Tinned Vegetables and Tinned
- Cereals and Instant Porridge
- Tinned Fruit and Rice Pudding
- Pasta Sachets
- Tinned Beans
- Pasta and Pasta Sauce
- Tinned Soup
- Tea Bags and Biscuits
If you are in need of a food parcel please contact Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7904. If you are referred, you will need to bring carrier bags with you to collect your food parcel. Our opening times are as follows:
Monday 10am - 12pm
Tuesday 10am - 12pm
Wednesday 10am - 12pm
Thursday 10am - 12pm
Friday 10am - 12pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
To make a donation, visit https://www.thestorehouse.co.uk/giving