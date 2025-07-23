Former Carnival Queen helps keep parade in Skegness rolling by raising £2,306
Summer Willets, 15, stepped aside last year after five years in the role due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the Skegness Grammar School student explained she wasn’t ready to cut ties with the event and set to raising much-needed funds through tombolas and quiz nights.
Having recently handed over a cheque for £2306.52 to organiser Caroline Miller. Summer said: "I wasn't ready to cut ties with the Skegness Carnival after being their carnival queen for five years, so wanted to help them raise some funds to help them this year.
"I'm so happy the people of Skegness got behind me to raise such an incredible amount to help this year's carnival parade"
This year’s parade, themed ‘At the Movies’, is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, and will be the highlight of a week of carnival fun.
The parade will follow its traditional route, starting from Tesco car park, going down Lumley Road, and along Grand Parade. Festivities will also include a crowning ceremony for the new carnival royalty in Tower Gardens and various stalls and inflatables.
The crowning of the new royalty will also be on August 3 in Tower Gardens at 10am. The current royalty Bonnie Smith - Princess; Princess Watkinson - Queen; Daniel Whitehead - King and Cobh King - Prince have held the titles for the past year.
Skegness Carnival Week 2025 – Event schedule and sponsors
Sunday, August 3 – Carnival Parade & Gala Day
Carnival Parade – 1pm to 3pm
Gala Day – 10am to 4pm, with 36 stalls, inflatables, Scout Circus Skills, Scout Shooting Bus
Entertainment:
10am – Crowning of Royalty
11am – Alford Morris Dancers
12pm – Wainfleet Theatre Group
2pm–4pm – Silver Band
Monday, August 4– Classic Cars abd Canine Fun
10am–3pm – Classic Car Show
11am – Dog Show (Sponsored by Little Caine Crew)
12pm–2pm – Have-a-go Dog Agility (£2 entry)
1pm – Rock Choir
Tuesday, August 5 – Family Sports and Competitions
(All events run from 10am–3pm unless otherwise stated)
Family Sports Day (Sponsored by LightSpeed Broadband)
Treasure Hunt
11am – Fancy Dress Competition(sponsored by Carnival Royality)
12pm – Baby Show (Sponsored by Farrahs Baby Boutique)
1pm – Glamorous Granny Competition (Sponsored by Tesco)
Wednesday, August 6– 999 Day and Community Support Showcase
10am–4pm – Featuring 30 Stalls plus:
· Lincolnshire Police
· Crime Prevention & Fraud Teams
· Marked-Up Police Minis
· Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue
· RNLI
· Lincolnshire Search and Rescue (LSAR)
· Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service
· Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society
· CMH Transformation Team
· ELDC Home Energy Team
· 158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps
· Dr. Dee Enay's Mad Science
Entertainment:
Top Limitz Performances – 11.30am and 2pm
Sponsors – Thank You for Your Generous Support
Hoopers Haulage – Main Event Sponsor
Pinkney – 999 Day Sponsor
Former Mayor Ady Findley – Major Supporter
For more details, see Skegness Carnival on Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.