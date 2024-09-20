Former MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Former MP for Boston and Skegness and government minister Matt Warman is to launch a bid to become the first elected mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Mr Warman will seek the Conservative nomination for the post, which will see one million people elect a Greater Lincolnshire Mayor to chair the new combined authority and oversee a range of projects including housebuilding and skills.

The new position of Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire comes about as a result of the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal announced by the Conservative administration and ratified today by the new Labour Government.

Already backed by a number of Conservative MPs and Councillors, Matt said: “In May, people across Greater Lincolnshire will elect a new mayor.

“One million people across our area will choose one person to fight to provide better opportunities for you and your family. They will need to promote economic growth, grow tourism, improve transport, skill up the workforce, fight flooding, and much more.

“And it will be one person – working with councils and MPs - responsible for speaking up for all of Greater Lincolnshire in Westminster, securing money from the government and attracting investment from businesses all over the world.

“As a Member of Parliament, I’ve successfully delivered over the last nine years for people right across Lincolnshire, securing Boston’s flood barrier and helping deliver Lincoln’s medical school. As a government minister I’ve been at the forefront of rolling out better broadband here in Lincolnshire – but there’s still more to do.

“Like you, I’ve used our local public services, from our roads to our NHS, for decades. We see the great bits, but we also see the parts that need improvement. And I want to do all I can to make it better.

“This May we need a mayor who really knows our area and has national experience alongside clout with the government. I hope to be your candidate – together, we can Drive Lincolnshire Forward.”

For more on this, visit https://mattformayor.org.uk/

We will bring you more on candidates standing for election as they are announced.