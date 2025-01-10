Former Sleaford student honoured for services to children

MBE recipient Hannah Broughton with her children.

It has emerged that a former Sleaford student has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Broughton, whose mum, Anne Richart, still lives in the area and teaches at St George’s Academy in Ruskington, was nominated for services to children and young people and their families.

Hannah, 38, grew up on Grantham Road in Sleaford and attended Quarrington Infants School, William Alvey Primary school and then from 1997 to 2004 Sleaford and Kesteven Girls High School, after which she went to the University of Manchester to study Law and then a Masters in Educational Psychology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah settled in Manchester where she built up her businesses, being the co-founder and creator of Twinkleboost Charitable Incorporated Organisation and Therapeutuic Forest Community Interest Ccompany, as well as Climbing Calm CIC.

Twinkleboost is a Social Enterprise supporting children’s communication development through fairy tale themed communication classes. Parents learn to support their child’s early communication skills through powerful evidence based strategies used by Speech and Language Therapists.

They use fairy tales, songs, messy play and games to encourage the development of early communication skills, while equipping parents with powerful techniques to promote language development at home. Techniques are regularly prescribed by Paediatric Speech and Language Therapists.

Twinkleboost began in early 2015 when Hannah, a Child Development Specialist and her husband Caspian Jamie, a Speech and Language Therapist, noticed a gap in early Speech, Language and Communication support for parents and babies. Following a small pilot in April, Twinkleboost was officially formed in June 2015. The programme has evolved over time and quickly expanded across Greater Manchester and in 2021 launched in various locations throughout the UK as a franchise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they look like a fun baby class with a focus on sensory play and songs, they have a more serious side too. In their first 5 years they have provided Speech and Language training and support to more than 10,000 children, parents and professionals and the team have won or received ‘highly commended’ accolades for a total of 15 awards and have partnered with organisations such as Manchester Metropolitan University and charities such as Barnardos to deliver high quality support. They have showcased work at National Conferences for Health Care Professionals and have won numerous awards for the support provided to parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hannah has been awarded many Business Woman of the Year Awards.

She and Caspian have three children while managing their businesses.