Four Lincolnshire towns to lose high street banks in Lloyds Banking Group closures

Four more high street banks are to go in Lincolnshire in Lloyds Banking Group closures.

The Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

This includes 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

In Lincolnshire, Halifax closures include Skegness branch on September 3, 2025, Gainsborough on June 2, 2025 and Sleaford on November 6, 2025,

Sleaford will also have its Lloyds closed on March 12, 2026 and other branches closing include Louth on May 7, 2025 and Brigg on March 5, 2026.

LINK has recommended that there be a banking hub for Sleaford to ensure there is adequate access to cash.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

It is said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

The closure plan will bring the Lloyds brand down to 386 branches, Halifax down to 281 branches and Bank of Scotland to 90 branches once completed.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”