Free Easter trail in Rasen

One of the decorated spoons hidden around the Easter trail

Pick up a worksheet and find the 48 markers - wooden spoons - dotted around.

The markers will join together to make an Easter animal; colour it in for your chance to win a prize.

You can collect a free worksheet from The Post Office, Green Life Pantry, N&N Bistro, Town & Country Nursery and the Pre-School - and return completed sheets here too.

Parents of children at Market Rasen Primary can download one from wisepay.

There are three prizes for finding all 48 markers and then a special prize will be awarded by the Town Mayor.

The trail runs to April 18, with the winners announced on April 22.