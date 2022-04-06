Free Easter trail in Rasen

Pick up a worksheet and find the 48 markers - wooden spoons - dotted around.
The markers will join together to make an Easter animal; colour it in for your chance to win a prize.
You can collect a free worksheet from The Post Office, Green Life Pantry, N&N Bistro, Town & Country Nursery and the Pre-School - and return completed sheets here too.
Parents of children at Market Rasen Primary can download one from wisepay.
There are three prizes for finding all 48 markers and then a special prize will be awarded by the Town Mayor.
The trail runs to April 18, with the winners announced on April 22.
People are being asked to leave the spoons in place so everyone can take part in this fun Eastertime activity.