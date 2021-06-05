Frustration at lack of bus services across Lincolnshire

National Express.

Jean Bartlett contacted The Horncastle News after she was unable to book a National Express coach to Yorkshire.

Jean said: “National Express have cancelled all their coaches in Lincolnshire.

“I tried to book a coach yesterday to Yorkshire when I discovered this fact. I don’t drive and don’t like trains and I’m sure I’m not the only person like this so what do we do?

“I haven’t seen my family since Christmas and am now isolated in Lincolnshire.”

Back in 2019, National Express confirmed it was axing one of its services, severing the last ‘direct public transport link’ between Horncastle and London.

The daily 448 service between Hull and London Victoria,which included a stop at Horncastle, ceased operating on Monday, November 25.

At the time, National Express said the decision was based on passenger figures which were ‘no longer viable to keep the service running’.

The News contacted National Express for a statement.

A spokesperson said: “All National Express services were suspended at the beginning of the year in response to the national lockdown.

“An initial limited timetable, equivalent to around 15 per cent of our standard intercity network, resumed 10 weeks ago.

“We have been adding new locations and routes and increasing frequency as restrictions continue to be lifted and customer demand grows.

“The 451 London to Hull via Lincoln will begin to run from June 7.