Fundraising social evening and Bikeathon for Emma-Jayne

​Two events to raise money in memory of a much-loved will be coming up this weekend and in the summer.

Neurosurgeons Chris Lee and Gerry O'Reilly from Hull Royal Infirmary with Ruth and Tony Knowles BEM at the 2022 Bikeathon. Photo: Chris Frear

​The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, who sadly died of a brain tumour in December 1998, and the Bikeathon raises much-needed funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s Ward 40, the neurosurgical unit where she was treated.

To continue their fundraising, a charity evening will be held at Sutton-on-Sea’s Social Club on Saturday (April 22) from 8pm until midnight. Doors open at 7.30pm, and all are invited to come and help raise money for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Admission is £3 per person, and will feature live entertainment from Higher Ground, Jo Jo, and Liza McKenny.

A mini auction and raffle will also run, with all proceeds to Ward 40.

Every year, Ruth and Tony also hold a Bikeathon to raise money for the unit, which this year will be held on Sunday July 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bikeathon will see a 30 mile and 12 mile races starting at 11am, with a 4.5mile walk setting off shortly afterwards at 11.05am, all starting from the Royal Oak pub in Little Cawthorpe, known locally as The Splash.

Last year’s Bikeathon raised £1,476.90 for the neurosurgical unit on what was the hottest day of the year on July 17, and Ruth and Tony hope to be able to top that this year.