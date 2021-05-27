Gainsborough author has first book published

Dianne Chantry’s first children’s book, Don't Put a Squirrel Down Your Jacket, Jack, was published by Bumblebee Books on Thursday, May 27.

Dianne is a qualified nurse and has a degree in public health nursing.

She writes stories for children as a way of relaxing and to amuse and delight her readers.

Dianne Chantry

She has an interest in adventure and has always sought unusual accommodation for family holidays, which has not always lived up to expectations.

When not working or writing, she enjoys cooking and making a mess in the kitchen and considers herself to be one of the better bakers in Lincolnshire.

Dianne said: “I have been a qualified nurse since 1985 and my experience of being in the caring profession has shaped me as a person.

"I have two wonderful adult children that are great human beings that make me proud to be a parent and I am also a parent of a rescue dog, which I love dearly.”

Dianne’s book tells the story of Jack who loves animals, birds and nature.

He lives in the countryside and rides his bicycle every day to school but one day, on his ride home from school, his love of animals and his passion to help them results in him making a decision that causes trouble for the whole family.