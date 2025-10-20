Gainsborough boy, 7, recognised as West Lindsey’s Young Eco Champion

A seven-year-old boy from Gainsborough, has been awarded an ‘Eco Champion’ certificate after his litter picking efforts around his hometown.

Reggie Storm, with the help of his eight-year-old brother, Harrison, mum Cheryl, dad Johnny and their dog Donice, collected as much as six bags of rubbish in one litter pick.

Some of his finds included crisp packets, empty bottles and even car tyres.

Reggie was awarded his certificate by West Lindsey District Council chairman, Coun Matthew Boles, and vice-chairman Coun John Barrett on Wednesday, October 15, at the Guildhall in Gainsborough.

Coun Matt Boles said it was a “shame Reggie has to go and do it.” However, he hopes the hard work that Reggie, who has autism, puts into litter picking will be an “inspiration to youngsters around that area.”

When collecting his certificate and a special goody bag of treats, Reggie said: “I’m going to show it my school friends. Then, I’m going to put it in my room, and whenever any of my friends come round my house, I can show them.”

Reggie’s parents, Johnny and Cheryl, said they were “super proud” of their son.

Johnny said: “Reggie has got such a passion for litter picking, he absolutely loves it. It’s great to see how much he wants to keep the community clean at such a young age.”

Cheryl added: “Every time he goes out, he just wants to litter pick. Even when we were on holiday, he wanted to do some litter picking. We’re really proud of him.”

Vice-chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun John Barrett, said: “It’s great to see, because Reggie is an inspiration to others.

“People don’t always think and just throw things out their car, so seeing the effort that people such as Reggie put in might make them think twice.”

Coun Boles added: “It’s great that we have got people like Reggie, and I know there are other litter picking groups in West Lindsey who keep our streets looking clean.

“It’s important to reward those people, and hopefully it sends a message to people not to drop their litter.”