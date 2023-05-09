To get the people of Gainsborough ready for the Coronation of King Charles III a special warm up event was held at Marshall’s Yard on Friday, May 5.

The Union Jack bunting was hung and the flags were flying across the shopping centre with many stores also showing off some fabulous window displays, raising spirits for the upcoming Royal celebrations.

Shoppers were able to enjoy performances from the talented violinist, Alexandra, followed by solo vocalist Ellie James creating a fabulous atmosphere for shoppers throughout the day.

Children also got into the spirit and enjoyed a variety of free coronation themed activities put on by the team at Marshall’s Yard including free face painting and crown making classes.

Children enjoyed getting their faces painted at the event

Traditional lawn games were also put out creating fun for all the whole family.

The official Coronation of King Charles III took place on Saturday, May 6.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We enjoyed a great day at the centre celebrating the King’s Coronation and we have had some great feedback from shoppers expressing what a lovely day they had.

"Thank you to all our shoppers for coming and we look forward to seeing you at our next event.”

And the celebrations didn’t stop there with events carrying on through the weekend at Marshall’s Yard including a performance from the Rock Choir, a scavenger hunt and lots of other activities for all the family.

Marshall’s Yard also launched its Independent Quarter on Friday, May 5, which saw a small group of artisan traders sell their handmade items.

This will be returning to the Yard every first Saturday of the month.

And the team at Marshall’s Yard will be holding a Garden and Home Event next on June 3, and June 4, which will include plant demonstrations, furniture arranging, home and garden themed workshops and much more.