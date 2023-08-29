Gainsborough Crematorium donates £12,000 to emergency responder charity

A charity which provides emergency care in critical situations to residents has been given £12,000 to keep vital volunteers on the road.

LIVES – Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service – received the money from Lea Fields Crematorium, through a national metal recycling scheme.

The Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management metal recycling scheme was set up so, with the consent from families, orthopaedic implants recovered after cremation are recycled and any money raised is used to give back to bereavement related charities.

West Lindsey Council, which runs Lea Fields Crematorium has so far donated £71,000 to charities in Lincolnshire thanks to the scheme, since it opened in 2020.

Coun Stephen Bunney, council chairman, said: “LIVES does incredible work providing emergency care to people in critical circumstances and it is a real privilege to be able to provide this cheque.

“Without fantastic schemes like this, metals would have been buried in crematorium grounds, creating potential environmental problems. Recycling ensures the metals do not contaminate land. A special thank you goes to the bereaved and their families whose decision to recycle is helping to raise much-needed funds for local charities.”

Kirsty Raywood, LIVES Lincolnshire head of income, said: “Not only do our emergency responders attend 999 medical emergencies; they are there for the family of patients when they need support the most.

“Suffering a loss is difficult in any situation, but our emergency responders are there to try and help make things a little more manageable. LIVES provide the equipment and training to ensure that our Emergency Responders stay on the road.

“We are incredibly grateful for the kind donation of £12,000 from the metal recycling scheme. What an incredible legacy for those people who have donated to the scheme; knowing that the funds raised will ensure that our Emergency Responders can continue to be there for local people when they need help the most.”