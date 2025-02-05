Gainsborough to lose its Halifax branch amid latest wave of bank closures
The Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.
This includes 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.
Halifax closures include Gainsborough’s branch on Lord Street, which will close on June 2.
It is said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.
Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.
Transactions across these branches fell by an average of 48 per cent over the past five years as customers used its app more for payments, Lloyds said.
A spokeswoman said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.
“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.
“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”
At the end of January West Lindsey District Council announced it will carry out a review of banking facilities in Gainsborough this year after concerns were raised about closures impacting residents and businesses.