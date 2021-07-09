Staff have been busy behind the scenes and a new brochure of events for Autumn 2021 has been revealed, the first following their 16 month closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There is something for everybody in their re-opening season, from live music and stand-up comedy to drama and musical theatre.

Alongside the live shows, they also have a packed community hire programme offering regular weekly classes in cheerleading, dance, drama, singing and adult education.

As well as planning the programme of events the team have used the time during lockdown to give the historic building some tender loving care, including lots of improvements for customer safety and comfort.

Some of the improvements the venue now boasts include a new box office system, a front of house sound system, digital signage, bespoke bar with an upgraded epos system and digital presentation equipment for meetings.

For customer’s peace of mind, they are now a certified Covid Secure theatre and have taken all the necessary steps to keep patrons safe.

The venue boasts an outstanding ventilation system which ensures customers are breathing the freshest air at all times.

Cara Markham, West Lindsey commercial development manager, said; “We have used the downtime during lockdown to bring the Arts Centre up to date and offer our customers a venue that is well-equipped, modern and safe for everyone to use.

"We hope our customers enjoy the changes that the team have worked hard to deliver.”

The highlight and finale of the season will be the welcome return of pantomime to Trinity Arts, with a spectacular production of Aladdin, produced by Anton Benson Productions.

There will be all the magic and sparkle you would expect, making this a family show you do not want to miss.

Craig Sanders, centre manager for Trinity Arts Centre, said: “Our opening season offers something for everyone, whether it’s stand-up comedy with the like of ITV Benidorm’s Crissy Rock, live music with the undeniably talented Snake Davis, or top family theatre performances such as the Little Mermaid or our brand new Christmas production of Aladdin.