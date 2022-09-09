Mayor of Gainsborough, Patrick O’Connor, said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Having served our Nation with the utmost loyalty and devotion for 70 years, I hope that we can come together during this period of mourning to reflect and remember our Monarch for all that she did during her reign.

“On behalf of the people of Gainsborough, I offer my sincere condolences to the Royal family and to every person grieving locally, nationally and beyond at the loss of, for many of us, the only British Monarch we have known in our lifetime.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed away (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“May this time of sorrow around the world be an opportunity for us to demonstrate our great sense of community, to support each other as we mourn the loss of our Queen.

“Please know that through this time of deep sorrow, I, along with our families, friends and neighbours share your grief and together we look forward to brighter days which is what Her Majesty would have wanted us to do.”

Books of condolence have been placed at the Guildhall in Gainsborough, for residents to express their sadness at this time.